Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

NUSwim competitors take confidence from record-breaking efforts

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 5 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Hendy, Jacob Samokhin and Ella Mounter produced strong performances at the NSW Country swimming titles. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jack Hendy, Jacob Samokhin and Ella Mounter produced strong performances at the NSW Country swimming titles. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Jack Hendy, Jacob Samokhin and Ella Mounter all have the same goal of competing at an Olympics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.