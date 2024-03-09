Hot comedy acts by the girls for the girls coming to the Civic

In dire need of a laugh? You're in luck. Some of the world's funniest women are coming to Newcastle.
Miriam Margolyes will be gracing the stage at the Civic Theatre on March 28. The much-loved British-Australian TV and film star and raconteur's new show is called Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! and will deliver the juiciest stories from her eventful life and career on the back of her bestselling book, Oh Miriam! Stories from an Extraordinary Life.
Australian comedian and writer Celia Pacquola is bringing her I'm As Surprised As You Are show to City Hall on April 13 where she'll talk about motherhood and her newfound ability to make a quiche.
The one and only Dawn French is at the Civic Theatre on April 19 and 20, and May 4, for her Dawn French is a Huge Twat live show. The British comedian and actor (The Vicar of Dibley, Murder Most Horrid) last toured Australia in 2016 with her first solo stand-up show Thirty Million Minutes.
Then there's Kaz Cooke and Judith Lucy who are hitting the road with their Menopausal Night Out tour, bringing stand-up comedy, laughs and "useful chats" about perimenopause to City Hall on May 18.
"What has six legs, two very old friends, possibly a urinary tract infection, definitely lots of laughs, hot flushes, heaps of information and fartiness? If you said 'the best night out in 2024' then you're correct," Lucy says.
"There will be great menopause talk (is there any other kind?), your questions answered and a bucket load of dry vagina jokes. Grab a mate or three and we'll see you at the bar!"
Adds Cooke: "We can't wait to see you and share laughs and stories of menopause, with real, useful info from my new book, It's The Menopause. The Q&A sessions will be wild and uncensored: audiences can ask us anything. We've been having fun and faffing on together since Foxy Ladies 25 years ago, and menopause won't slow us down."
Cooke is one of Australia's best-selling authors. Lucy found fame in 1993 when she joined the cast of ABC TV's The Late Show and has since made more than 1000 stand-up appearances and worked in radio, television and film.
Tickets to all shows are on sale now.
