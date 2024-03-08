Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
What's on

Hunter women photographers cast light on passion projects

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
March 8 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the world has become obsessed with photographic imagery fuelled by the invention of mobile telephones, there's still a place for the art of photography.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.