Mayor announces she will not contest September local election

MAYOR Kay Fraser's reign at the head of Lake Macquarie council is coming to an end, as she announces she will not stand for public office come September.
In a letter to ALP party members on Friday, Cr Fraser said it has been an "absolute honour" to represent the Labor movement in Lake Macquarie for almost two decades.
"I have been talking to my family over the past couple of months and after careful consideration I have decided that it is time for me to reassess my future," she said.
"My husband and I have bought a caravan and we have decided that we want to travel while we are still fit and young enough to do so."
Cr Fraser has served as an East Ward Labor councillor for twelve years between 2004 and 2016, and as mayor for the last eight years.
The Labor party today called for nominations for the September local government election, and Cr Fraser said she believes it's time to step down from public office.
"I have devoted many hours over many years to represent the interests of our city and the 200,000 plus residents who call it home," she said.
"I believe that I have significantly contributed to the development of a spirit of positive collaboration by councillors and will leave Lake Macquarie council in strong financial shape, well placed to confront the challenges ahead."
In her place, Cr Fraser will support former deputy mayor and East Ward Cr Adam Shultz for the top job.
"I have asked Adam Shultz to nominate to be your Mayoral candidate," she said.
"Adam has made an outstanding contribution in the time he has been a councillor. He is committed to Labor values and understands the importance of local representation."
Cr Fraser said Cr Shultz is "strongly connected" to his community, calling him an "energetic" and "effective advocate" for Lake Macquarie.
"I will be supporting Adam in the preselection and I encourage you to give him your support," she said.
"He will be an excellent representative and will make a great Labor mayor."
Born in Wellington in the state's central west, Cr Fraser has lived in Lake Macquarie for 40 years and is married to her husband Carey, with twin boys Steven and Peter and a pet Maltese terrier poodle Archie.
She has served on a number of council committees including the youth council, the International Children's Games Reference Committee, Lake Mac Awards Committee, Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards Committee, the Hunter Sports Centre and The Place.
Cr Fraser said she would continue to contribute to the ALP outside of her role as mayor.
"Others have observed that the Labor Party is like a family; we have our differences from time to time but we're always there for each other when it really counts," she said.
More to come.
