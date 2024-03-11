Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

'Stretched to limits': Mental health levy could tackle crisis

March 12 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kahi Simon at age 11. He sadly took his own life at age 20. Picture supplied
Kahi Simon at age 11. He sadly took his own life at age 20. Picture supplied

The lack of mental health funding in NSW has been laid bare in a new campaign that the Black Dog Institute launched on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.