'Stretched to limits': Mental health levy could tackle crisis

The lack of mental health funding in NSW has been laid bare in a new campaign that the Black Dog Institute launched on Monday.
The institute highlighted new data that showed mental health now represented 15 per cent of the total burden of disease in NSW, but only received 5 per cent of overall healthcare funding.
This meant the mental health system in NSW was "operating on a third of the budget required to meet the needs in the community".
As the institute said, this under-investment had devastating effects on people trying to seek help and the mental health workforce trying to provide support.
The campaign is asking the NSW government for funding to meet community demand for mental health services.
This included year-on-year increases, accounting for population growth, inflation and increased demand.
It sought a dedicated revenue stream for ongoing funding for mental health services, which may include a mental health levy, similar to that in Victoria and Queensland.
Priorities for funding would be at-risk groups like rural, regional and remote communities, economically disadvantaged areas and young people.
The campaign, named "Fully Fund Mental Health", is asking NSW residents to show support for urgent action on mental health by writing to their local MP.
NSW has the largest state budget, but has spent the least per capita on mental health services in the past three years compared to other states.
While rates of psychological distress have almost doubled over the past decade, getting help is getting harder.
As has been widely reported, the mental health crisis worsened during the COVID pandemic. Some have suggested the mental health crisis is itself a kind of contagion.
Black Dog Institute chief scientist Samuel Harvey said "the NSW mental health system is critically underfunded and on the brink of collapse".
"Across the state, we are seeing mental health services stretched to their limits, the mental health workforce is burnt out and people who need help are falling through the cracks."
The story of Stockton's Kahi Simon, published in today's Newcastle Herald, puts a human face to the issue.
Kelly Kay said her son's experience showed that more funding was needed for the stage after patients were discharged from a mental health hospital.
It was shortly after Kahi's stay in hospital that he took his own life.
The Herald has previously highlighted gaps in the system, including when people are feeling suicidal but haven't attempted to take their life.
It's clear that much more funding is needed to provide more services and staff in NSW's mental health system.
The government is analysing the system this year. It should ensure this is done in a timely fashion with action to follow swiftly.
