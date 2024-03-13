Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Photos

Mountain bikers to shift into gear at Awaba after Redhead pump event

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 13 2024 - 6:50pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Marina Neil

The racing was at Redhead on Wednesday but for the rest of this week all the action will be on the western side of Lake Macquarie as the Australian Mountain Bike Championships shift into gear at Awaba.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.