Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Columnists
Column

Newcastle's Circular Quay no more: state cripples Honeysuckle plan

By Bradley Perrett
March 15 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully, and Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation marketing images showing what Honeysuckle HQ could look like.
NSW Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully, and Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation marketing images showing what Honeysuckle HQ could look like.

The state government has dug in its heels and insisted on two negative decisions for Newcastle. One is simply bad. The other is catastrophic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.