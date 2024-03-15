Fire crews on alert after four lithium-ion battery blazes in a day

Fire and Rescue NSW has expressed concern about the rising rate of lithium-ion battery fires after crews responded to four separate incidents on Thursday.
A tradesman drove to Tingira Heights Fire Station just after 4pm after noticing a large amount of smoke in his rear vision mirror.
He stopped to inspect the toolbox and found an unattached hedger battery was on fire. He covered the flames in dirt and continued to the fire station.
Firefighters observed the dirt was bubbling. The battery had entered a phase known as 'thermal runaway' where the cell gasses off and threatens to explode.
The battery was submerged in a container of water until the danger passed.
An hour later, nine fire trucks rushed to Apprentice Drive, Berkeley Vale when an electric vehicle charging station caught alight.
Crews established a defensive perimeter around the business, fearing multiple lithium-ion truck batteries were at risk of catching fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze without further incident.
Earlier, a fire broke out in the rear of a garbage truck travelling along Derby Street, Silverwater in Sydney's west.
The driver stopped the truck and tipped the burning rubbish onto the roadway.
Fire crews found one battery amongst about 150 lithium-ion cells had entered 'thermal runaway' and was on fire.
The battery was submerged in water, preventing a chain reaction.
In a fourth lithium-ion battery-related blaze, an e-bike caught fire on the third floor of a 10-storey apartment block at Bankstown, in Sydney's south-west.
Residents were evacuated from the French Avenue address around 6.30am as four trucks responded to the scene.
Sprinklers were activated and suppressed the flames.
The fire crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.
Fire and Rescue NSW has recorded 63 lithium-ion battery fires to date in 2024.
Seven people have been injured in the fires.
There were 272 lithium-ion battery-related fires in 2023, at a rate of 5.2 a week.
Thirty eight people were injured last year.
FRNSW is reinforcing its public messages to households and businesses to use extra caution around Lithium-Ion batteries and related devices.
It warns people:
For further information, visit the FRNSW website: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9392
