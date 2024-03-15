Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Amelie Bourke eyes big finish at Surfest to set up next season

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelie Bourke on Thursday. Picture by Kurt Polock
Amelie Bourke on Thursday. Picture by Kurt Polock

Merewether's Amelie Bourke will be focused on improving her seeding for next season, rather than worrying about a miracle shot at the Challenger Series, when she competes in the round of 16 at Surfest's women's pro this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.