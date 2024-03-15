Amelie Bourke eyes big finish at Surfest to set up next season

Merewether's Amelie Bourke will be focused on improving her seeding for next season, rather than worrying about a miracle shot at the Challenger Series, when she competes in the round of 16 at Surfest's women's pro this weekend.
Bourke had a wildcard into the round of 32 for the Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro and made the most of it on Thursday at Merewether.
The 21-year-old finished with a 5.8 to earn a 10.8 two-wave total and defeat Freya Prumm (9.93), Sai Maniwa (7.97) and Isabel Higgs (5.44). It gave Bourke her best result at Surfest's 5000-point regional qualifying series event after round of 32 exits the past two editions.
"I'm so stoked, it's good to get through that one," Bourke said.
"First heat, you're always a bit nervous.
"It was a little bit of wave selection and I guess a bit of local knowledge helped as well. Just knowing there would be a couple of rights breaking in there.
"But I've also been working with my coach, Adam Dufner, for this comp and that's helped."
She faces Anon Matsuoka, Ellie Harrison and Tayla Green in the last 16, which is likely to be held on Saturday. A lay day for the men's and women's pros was called on Friday when the forecast southerly change created wild conditions.
The event is the finale for the Australia/Oceania QS, which offers the top four women and leading seven men places on the Challenger Series. Merewether's Philippa Anderson, who is second on the rankings, is among those needing a good result at Surfest to win a spot. She is in the third of the remaining four heats in the last 32.
At 27th spot in the standings, Bourke does not feel under pressure to make the cut.
"I'd have to win and then a few others would have to get knocked out early to make it, so I don't have a whole lot of pressure on me, which is kind of nice," she said.
"But a good result will improve my seeding for next year."
Defending champion Bronte Macaulay and Newcastle's Sarah Baum are in the next women's heat.
The men's event is up to the round of 32. The finals are due to be held for both contests on Sunday afternoon.
Jordy Liackman (heat two), Manning Gregory (three), Morgan Cibilic (four) and Oli Ryssenbeek (six) are local men still in the hunt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.