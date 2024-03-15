Cooks Hill, Swansea-Belmont strike gold on day one at state titles

Cooks Hill and Swansea-Belmont claimed gold medals on day one of the NSW Surf Lifesaving Open Championships at Queenscliff beach on Friday.
The Cooks Hill under-19 male surf teams line-up of Jack Breasley, Stephen Carcary, and Alexander and Charlie Walker took one of the carnival's first gold medals. Clubmates Will Paterson and Harry Hall were third.
Swansea-Belmont twins Thomas and Mitchell Chalmers won the under-15 male 2x1km beach run relay to continue a golden streak at Queenscliff.
The brothers went one-two in the under-14 two-kilometre beach run and also combined for gold in the 2x1km relay at the state age titles last week.
Also on day one of the open titles, Swansea Belmont claimed silver with Cambell Connolly and Tye Worell in the under-19 male 2x1km beach run relay.
Phoebe Doran and Emerson Leadbeatter did likewise for the club in the under-17 female 2x1km beach run relay.
Redhead's under-19 female surf team of Charlie Burns, Hannah Hodgetts, Lani Waller and Andie Widseth finished with bronze.
Due to the size of the surf, surf belt and double ski finals slated to take place on the day were held over to Saturday.
Belmont Swansea's great start at the open championships follows on from their success in the age titles, where they finished sixth in the club pointscore.
At this week's masters titles, Stockton were the Hunter's leading club at 14th. They collected two gold, six silver and six bronze medals.
