It's a bit crook when a final parking spot's not a dead cert

Are we regional or inner regional or outer regional or metropolitan or the former steel city reinventing itself as the jewel in the Asia Pacific? The state's peak events and tourism body, Destination NSW, refers to the 10 local government areas from the Central Coast to the Upper Hunter Shire as Destination Sydney Surrounds North (DSSN). Lol. Surrounds? Surely "surrounds" means to enclose on all sides. To encompass. But when pots of money are to be shared beyond the physical and psychological border provided by the Hawkesbury River, it seems those doling out dollars from Sydney do indeed feel surrounded. Small pot, many hands. I suppose those of us "up north" should be most appreciative that DNSW do not refer to us as the ANOS (Areas North of Sydney).