Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Puberty blocker treatment for transgender kids checked, amid England move

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
March 19 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maple Leaf House in Newcastle offers transgender health treatment. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maple Leaf House in Newcastle offers transgender health treatment. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The NSW government says it is monitoring "developments" after England's health service said there was "not enough evidence" to support the use of puberty blockers as a routine treatment for children and young people with gender dysphoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.