Rate rises, infrastructure costs in spotlight of Upper House inquiry

SUBMISSIONS are open after the NSW Upper House launched an inquiry into whether councils can afford to fund infrastructure and services.
Labor's Emily Suvaal, whose husband is Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal, will lead the inquiry as chair of the standing committee on state development.
''Councils are experiencing significant financial challenges which are threatening the long-term sustainability of the sector," Ms Suvaal said.
"As the level of government closest to the people of this state, we owe it to councils to ensure they can continue to deliver the important services communities expect and deserve.
'This inquiry will examine the level of income councils require to adequately meet the needs of their communities, and give consideration to the current levels of service delivery and financial sustainability in local government.'
The committee is also expected to consider the social and ecnonomic ramifications of the state's rate peg, which limits annual rate rises for councils unless they formally seek an exemption.
It will compare the rate peg system with other jurisdictions.
'In addition, the committee will also review the operation of the special rate variation process and its effectiveness in providing the level of income councils require to adequately meet the needs of their communities," Ms Suvaal said.
Submissions will close on April 26.
