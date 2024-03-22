Mental wellbeing a constant process

The mental health continuum represents a spectrum ranging from optimal mental health to serious mental health challenges.
At one end, individuals experience flourishing mental wellbeing, are well balanced and have effective coping strategies. At the mid-range of the continuum, people may show some distress but can perform daily life functions. On the other end, people experience significant challenges and changes in their thoughts, behaviour and actions.
Importantly, this model reminds us that our placement on the continuum is not fixed. We can think of these points on the continuum as thriving, surviving/struggling and in crisis.
We are all capable of moving up and down on the continuum. Wellness is a constant process that is moving. As we travel along the road of life, sometimes it can be smooth and easy. But we all hit rough patches from time to time and many of us will experience a mental health crisis in our lives, but we can move beyond crisis into healing and health.
Knowing about this model of mental health is helpful because, although we can mostly navigate the stressors of daily life, there are times for all of us when a little support can help us regain our equilibrium.
The mental health continuum model highlights the need to address not only significant life events, but the smaller, persistent stressors in our daily lives. By identifying our current position on the continuum and actively working to minimise the impact of the many things that can affect our mental health, we can strive for improved mental wellbeing.
Tarnya Davis is a clinical and forensic psychologist and principal of NewPsych Psychologists newpsych.com.au
