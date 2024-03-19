Three teens charged after alleged chase in stolen Audi

Three teenagers have been charged with multiple offences following a car pursuit that spanned from Newcastle to Port Stephens.
Police allege an Audi A6 sedan was stolen from a home in Grainger Street, Lambton in the early hours of Tuesday morning before it was spotted during a patrol on Glebe Road in Adamstown.
The sedan failed to pull over as directed at 3am and Newcastle City Police District pursued the vehicle to Tomago, where it stopped.
The driver of the car, a 15-year-old boy, and his two passengers - another 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl - were arrested at the scene and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The male passenger was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
He was refused bail to appear before a children's court on Tuesday.
The driver was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, and police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed.
The female passenger was charged with be carried in conveyance without consent of owner.
Both were granted strict conditional bail to appear before a children's court on April 15.
