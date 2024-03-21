Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

From Young Drunk to fatherhood: Family bliss lives on Smith Street Band

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
March 21 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smith Street Band frontman Wil Wagner says family has helped put his music in perspective. Picture by Morgan Hancock
Smith Street Band frontman Wil Wagner says family has helped put his music in perspective. Picture by Morgan Hancock

WIL Wagner found himself in an unfamiliar place in December at Gold Coast music festival Miami Marketta.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.