Terence Seu Seu goes full circle in a Newcastle RL return to Kurri Kurri

RIP Taylor first came across Terence Seu Seu as a talented junior out of Kurri Kurri joining the Knights.
The best part of two decades later, the pair reunite again, but this time around at the Bulldogs.
Seu Seu has joined the Taylor-coached Newcastle Rugby League club for 2024, officially signing on the dotted line at Tuesday night's training session and preparing to play this weekend's trial away against Albion Park.
The former NRL player and Samoan international, 36, adds plenty of "utility value" according to experienced mentor Taylor.
"I had him when he come from Kurri as a fullback to the Knights 20s, that's how long I've known him for," Taylor told the Newcastle Herald.
"He keeps reminding me that I turned him into a nine, ruined all his good looks he reckons.
"He can play half a dozen positions no problem, obviously his utility value is just immense. And he's a Kurri junior as well, which is another little piece of the puzzle, the locals can relate to a little easier and better."
He has previously played Newcastle RL with all three Coalfields clubs - Kurri, Cessnock and Maitland - following a combined 51 NRL games for the Knights, Cronulla and Manly between 2007 and 2011.
"He certainly adds a bit of experience there alongside Liam and Fergo," Taylor said.
Taylor says Ferguson will line up at fullback for Kurri and Foran likely in the halves next to Jarom Haines while Seu Seu becomes "the man to fix up all of the little holes".
As a club junior, Seu Seu is worth nothing in the Newcastle RL player points system.
Jye Linnane, who made his first-grade debut last year, recently "did his ACL" during pre-season commitments at the Knights and now misses this campaign.
Meanwhile, the Rebels representative squad were due to train at Knights headquarters on Wednesday night ahead of a NSW Country Championships decider between Newcastle and Monaro at Cessnock Sportsground on Sunday (2pm).
