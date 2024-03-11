Kurri Kurri recruits Foran, Warden bring 'experience' and 'presence'

KURRI Kurri coach Rip Taylor says Liam Foran brings "experience" and Kurt Warden "presence" as the Bulldogs continue building towards the Newcastle Rugby League season.
Foran, a former NRL and English Super League player, and front-rower Warden are the latest recruits to join last year's wooden spooners, now alongside the likes of Blake Ferguson, Jarom Haines and Connor Kirkwood.
Foran, who turns 36 next month, has most recently been plying his trade with Upper Hunter club Denman in the Group 21 competition after winning a grand final with Cessnock in 2020.
"He said 'I was going to give it away but I'm just missing it too much'," Taylor said.
"Just that experience and he's got a good kicking game Liam. He'll be a good asset throughout the year, he can play and he can get a team around the park. Bit of a bonus for us."
Warden, a former Rebels representative who has played at multiple Newcastle RL clubs, returns after a two-year hiatus off the field.
"He held off [signing] because he had a bit of a shoulder problem," Taylor said.
"But he's stripped 12 kilograms and had no problems with all the wrestling stuff. I'm rapt to have him on board.
"He just gives you a presence ... the best part about it is that he's leading the way and showing them what it's all about."
Taylor confirmed Foran and Warden have signed one-year deals while Ferguson, Haines and Jesse Wighton are locked in until the end of 2025.
Kurri have a trial away against the Albion Park Eagles on Saturday week (March 23) before another pre-season hit out with Dora Creek on Easter Thursday (March 28).
The Bulldogs open their Newcastle RL campaign by tackling Wyong on April 13.
