Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jarom Haines moves from Newcastle RL finalists to wooden spooners

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated October 6 2023 - 10:15pm, first published 10:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarom Haines previously playing for Newcastle RL club Kurri. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Jarom Haines previously playing for Newcastle RL club Kurri. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

JAROM Haines has made a Newcastle Rugby League switch from grand finalists to wooden spooners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.