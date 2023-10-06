Jarom Haines moves from Newcastle RL finalists to wooden spooners

JAROM Haines has made a Newcastle Rugby League switch from grand finalists to wooden spooners.
Haines came off the bench and scored a try for Souths in last month's decider but on Friday night it was announced he would link back up with Kurri Kurri, who went winless in 2023.
The talented playmaker represented the Newcastle Rebels and NSW Pioneers in 2019.
Haines sat out 2020 because of COVID, had a short stint with Maitland in 2021 and eventually played for group 3 outfit Wingham last year following a prolonged-contract stalemate between Kurri and Cessnock.
He was mostly used as a utility at Souths this season.
Kurri, now coached by Rip Taylor, also announced the signing of Jesse O'Connor (Northern Hawks) this week while Tyler Le Prince-Campbell recently committed to stay at the Coalfields club.
