Preliminary finals seven years apart, but Souths utility Jarom Haines will return to the place where it all began.
Called up at 19 to make his first-grade debut in the game before the Newcastle Rugby League decider, Haines ran out wearing the No.1 jersey for Wests against his current club in 2016.
But not only does Haines find himself back at the corresponding stage of competition, in a quirky twist of footy fate, Saturday's fixture with Cessnock has been scheduled at the exact same venue - Kurri Kurri Sportsground.
"I think we [Wests] had a few injuries at the time. I was playing five-eighth in reggies [reserve grade] and I got called up to play fullback in firsts," a now 26-year-old Haines told the Newcastle Herald.
"I started s*#%ting myself. I think Steve Gordon was out and he helped me a lot, talked me through it. Jade Porter was there as well and a few other guys I knew. I pretty much had no pressure, they pretty much all said 'just go out and play footy'.
"After the game I still remember a few of the Souths boys, like Willie Heta, coming up to me and saying 'good game' knowing it was my debut. It's little things like that you never forget."
Wests lost that day and Souths went onto claim the title.
Two years later in 2018, Haines experienced another Newcastle RL preliminary final but on this occasion with a Ron Griffiths-coached Kurri at Souths' headquarters Townson Oval.
He again suffered defeat with Lakes progressing to a decider against the Lions, who hoisted aloft their second trophy in the space of three seasons.
"They are both hand-in-hand really, either a prelim at one ground and the other team or vice versa," he said.
"That Kurri year was good, but obviously a bit shattered being one step away."
Haines hopes it will be third time lucky - reversing his previous results from week three of the play-offs and Souths tasting victory in the 2023 showdown at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 2.
Still adjusting to his more recent role off the Lions' bench, the NSW Pioneers representative (2019) remains focused on the end goal and "doing whatever it takes to win" a maiden premiership.
"I live by a saying on the footy field, my cousin told me when I was younger, 'you've got to make it happen, you can't let the game come to you'. That's what I try and do regardless of where I'm playing," he said.
Hamilton-based Haines, born in Newcastle and raised in Moree, arrived at Souths in 2023 after a few disjointed campaigns.
He sat out 2020 because of COVID, had a short stint with Maitland in 2021 and eventually played for group 3 outfit Wingham last year following a prolonged-contract stalemate between Kurri and Cessnock.
"It's good just to be back playing competitive footy at a high level and just back in this comp, especially after last year, or the last three years really, bouncing around," Haines said.
Kick-off is 2pm.
SOUTHS: Reeve Howard, Jacob Afflick, Harry Van Dartel, Harry Croker, Jhett Butler, Ryan Glanville, Angus Ernst, Frank-Paul Nu'uasala, Mitch Black, Brendon Simpson, Lewis Hamilton, Carlin Pettet, Jack Welsh, Jarom Haines, Campbell Scott, Zac Browne, Lochlan Piper.
CESSNOCK: Brayden Musgrove, Josh Charles, Jayden Young, Harvey Neville, Honeti Tuha, Sam Clune, Harry Siejka, Sam Apthorpe, Luke Huth, Kori Barber, Reed Hugo, Wyatt Shaw, AJ Murray, Brad Russell, Jai See, Caleb Garvie, Brent Mendyk, Lucas Thomson.
