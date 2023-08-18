Newcastle RL player points system shifts to sliding scale in 2024

A sliding scale based on ladder positions will be introduced to Newcastle Rugby League's player points system in 2024.
All teams had been allocated 120 points per game day in the top grade, but this change now sees a difference of 25 between first and last.
Minor premiers will remain at 120 from next year with fellow finalists gradually higher - second (125), third (130), fourth (135) and fifth (140) - before sixth to 11th places take 145 each.
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich explained the thinking behind the move on Friday.
"The reason for the sliding scale is that your points system is your method of equalisation," Devich told the Newcastle Herald.
"So to give the team that comes eleventh the same number of points as the team that comes first, doesn't assist in the equalisation of the competition."
When asked if moving away from the same-for-all concept could be perceived as unfair, Devich responded: "By some, maybe that's true".
"But when you're looking at your points system as your method of equalisation, you can't have first having the same number as eleventh," he said.
"That doesn't assist in the equalisation of your competition."
Based on the 2023 ladder, player points allocations for next year will be: Maitland (120), Souths (125), Cessnock (130), Wyong (135), The Entrance (140), Wests, Macquarie, Lakes, Central, Northern Hawks, Kurri Kurri (145).
Devich says the 25-point difference is the equivalent of one "impact transfer" player, a concept first used by Newcastle RL in 2023.
The sliding scale was one of multiple amendments communicated to clubs via email this week.
Any under-21 players are now classed as "impact transfers" in a move Devich hopes to help "protect" a club's junior development. Newcastle RL run an under-19 competition.
"It just gives clubs an extra year to develop that player and convince that player they're in the right system at the club they're at," Devich said.
"But at some point you've got to allow those developing players to get an opportunity at another club if they're not happy where they're at, even if it is their junior club.
"We spoke to all the clubs about it and we agreed that the year in which they turn 21 is the time they should be able to go."
Another shift comes for category A and B, meaning if someone plays less than five first-grade games in a season they are no longer listed as an "impact transfer".
Devich says one of the main issues this year was "that the only way you could go to another club was to pay 25 points so clubs were reticent to pay 25 points for a reserve-grade fullback who is untried at Denton Cup level".
The 2024 adjustments arrive leading into week two of the current Newcastle RL finals series.
Souths visit the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground for Saturday's major semi while Cessnock host The Entrance in Sunday's minor semi. Both fixtures kick off at 2pm.
The Lions hooker Mitch Black feels confident he's overcome a back injury which has hampered him in recent times but was unsure if he'd take back goal-kicking duties from cousin Harry Croker.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry said Reid Alchin would return from a three-match suspension via the bench with Mitch Cullen (hamstring) starting in the second-row after passing fitness tests this week.
Goannas halfback Sam Clune says it will be an emotional afternoon for departing front-rowers Kori Barber (retirement) and Caleb Garvie (Canberra), who both farewell Cessnock Sportsground.
The Entrance mentor Jamy Forbes says Myles Lee-Taueli has re-signed at the Tigers while Haydan Ritchie, who turned 19 a few weeks ago, remains in the havles alongside Adam McInnes.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
