The pending return of key pair Terence Seu Seu and Henry Penn combined with the bulk retention of this year's squad has Wyong captain-coach Mitch Williams feeling upbeat about 2023.
Roos playmaker Seu Seu is still undergoing rehabilitation for a season-ending knee injury while 2022 signing Penn is also poised to come back after multiple stints on the sidelines.
Williams says Seu Seu and Penn will rejoin "99 percent" of the group again for Wyong's next Newcastle Rugby League campaign.
"It's probably one luxury being outside the Newcastle bubble, being a Central Coast team retention can be a little easier," Williams said.
"But in saying that we've got a really strong club and when players come here they want to stay here, which is something I'm really proud of."
Seu Seu, aged 34 with 51 NRL games to his name, ruptured a patella tendon during the year and is now targeting round one next season.
"Nine month rehab all going well and it looks like he's back starting to run next week. He's keen to play again. Any time you lose a half you lose a bit of execution," Williams said.
Penn, who won a Newcastle RL title with Souths in 2018, suffered rib and ankle damage during the most recent campaign.
Wyong finished sixth on the competition ladder, six points shy of the top five but one ahead of fellow Central Coast club The Entrance.
"We lost five games by one try or less this year so the boys know that we're close," Williams said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
