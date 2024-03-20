Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Revved up and racing: souped-up vehicle blitz at foreshore

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 20 2024 - 5:59pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle highway patrol police worked with EPA officers. Picture supplied
Newcastle highway patrol police worked with EPA officers. Picture supplied

A JOINT police operation targeting souped-up vehicles arose out of community concern about noisy cars and motorbikes congregating at Honeysuckle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.