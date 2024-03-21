Hurricanes import Giorgio Alessandria confident approaching home stretch

GIORGIO Alessandria feels like the Hunter Hurricanes can finish this season on a high, starting with four straight games at home.
Alessandria, a University of California graduate who hails from the US city of San Francisco, has been one of the club's best performers in 2024 with 21 goals to his name from 12 appearances.
The Hurricanes are setting up camp for Australian Water Polo League double headers (men and women) at Lambton Pool, hosting Victoria Phoenix on Friday and Saturday before back-to-back clashes with Queensland Thunder on Sunday and Monday.
Men's import Alessandria, eyeing an upcoming season in Italy, hopes Hunter can add to their sole win from earlier this month.
"A lot of the teams we've played [so far] are the top teams like Sydney Uni, Drummoyne and Balmain," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"Nothing against the teams we're about to play, but they're also towards the bottom of the leaderboard [like us] so they should be much better games, much closer games. I'm hoping we can win all four."
Jake Robinson, who has scored 22 goals, continues unofficially leading the men's squad in the absence of injured skipper Luke Dunford.
Experienced campaigner Scott Berry comes back for this swing of matches.
Hunter lost both Sydney double headers last weekend, Balmain followed by Drummoyne.
