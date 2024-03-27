Food Bites: a long weekend of Easter fun in the Hunter region

Baume has a new menu featuring soft-shell crab, confit duck leg and burrata, which is as good a reason as any for booking a table, however for the Easter weekend they will also have seafood towers and buckets of prawns on offer. Bookings are essential if you would like to order a seafood tower. The terrace garden will open, and there will be cookie and cupcake decorating activities for the kids. Email baume@benean.com.au or phone 4993 3700. Closed Good Friday.