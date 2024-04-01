Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Exclusive

'Half-naked in front of 20 people': Mum's quick birth in toilet cubicle

By Gabriel Fowler and Damon Cronshaw
Updated April 2 2024 - 7:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Simone De Peak

When Chloe Boyle gave birth to son Harvey in a toilet cubicle at Muswellbrook Hospital, it was a whirlwind labour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.