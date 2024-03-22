'They look sharp': Will returning Jets start against star-studded Victory?

Lara Gooch described it as a "lucky" tap-in.
But the goal, which clinched an AFC Under-20 Asian Cup bronze medal for Australia in Uzbekistan last weekend, was in fact a composed finish from the top of the 18-yard box with a goalkeeper charging at the athletic Newcastle Jets forward and the clock ticking down.
The 79th-minute effort off the bench sealed a 1-0 win against Korea Republic and an equal best-ever result by the Young Matildas at the tournament.
Coach Ryan Campbell and Jets fans are hoping for a repeat effort as Newcastle face a must-win match against a star-studded Melbourne Victory at No.2 Sportground on Saturday in the A-League Women's penultimate round.
Gooch, widely regarded as one of the country's brightest prospects with her attacking pace and power, and defender Claudia Cicco were back at Jets training on Tuesday after four weeks away.
"They're both fit and they look sharp," Campbell said.
"It will be interesting match fitness-wise because they haven't played lots of minutes as such. But just the confidence that comes from being in a team that has qualified for a World Cup has been good for both of them."
Both are likely to start as the seventh-placed Jets look to back up an important 3-1 win over second-placed Western United with another three points to keep alive their finals hopes.
Newcastle, on 27 points, Victory (33 points), Wellington (25) and Western Sydney (30) are vying for the final two top-six positions with two rounds to play.
Historically, the Jets have struggled against Victory.
They have not beaten their Melbourne counterparts since 2017 and lost their past eight exchanges, including their worst defeat this season of 4-0 in round four.
That was without attacking weapons Emily Gielnik and Alex Chidiac, who are among several players in Victory's squad with Matildas experience.
Emma Checker, Elise Kellond-Knight, Jessika Nash, Jamilla Rankin and in-form leading scorer Jamilla Rankin are also in the Victory squad.
The Jets have not claimed back-to-back wins in A-League Women in five years and news broke this week that the club were facing an uncertain future.
"We've just got to keep on doing what we're doing and not worry about what's going on on the outside," Campbell said.
"We can't control any of that. You don't need much more motivation than playing a team of Matildas at home in front of a good crowd with a chance to make finals.
"We're playing first. If we win we put ourselves in a really good situation. If we lose then you've got to sit there and watch the other games and hope for the best."
The game kicks off at 4pm.
