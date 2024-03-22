Woman pulled from the water near Bar Beach at Newcastle

A woman believed to be in her 60s was being assessed by paramedics at Bar Beach Saturday morning, March 23, after witnesses apparently saw her leap into the water from the rocks near Susan Gilmore around 8.30am.
City lifeguards helped the woman from the water as police and paramedics arrived at the scene, where she was being assessed for treatment around 9am.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.