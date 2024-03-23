Great Southern Nights rocks out the Newcastle CBD with Steel Street party

The crowd was still milling into Steel Street, but the rail was warm as Loons blasted 'Treat Me Better' to a choral response ahead of headliners Trophy Eyes taking the stage at the Great Southern Nights street party in the heart of Newcastle on Saturday night.
The scene was reminiscent (if a tamer version) of the Cambridge's epic farewell back in June, as Steel Street from Hunter to King streets was closed off and the local jams blasted into a warm and overcast evening on March 23.
The all-in street party came at the end of a near-month long reinvigoration of live music that saw 38 acts rock venues across the city beginning on March 8.
The epic line-up included Hoodoo Gurus, Dan Sultan and Bob Evans, as well as Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, Cub Sport, The Presets, Drapht and Ruby Fields.
Great Southern Nights was initially launched in November 2020 to breathe life back into the music industry, following the destruction of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While COVID restrictions have ceased, the live music industry continues to trail pre-pandemic levels due inflation and cost-of-living pressures.
Newcastle's biggest music festival This That was cancelled for a second straight year in September due to poor ticket sales, and others - like Allen Stone's gig in December - were downgraded to smaller venues.
NSW Government funding for Great Southern Nights enables venues and promoters to book free or subsidised shows.
"What it does is make the whole thing more commercially viable for the artists, for the promoter, for everyone in the chain, which of course is something we wanna do," ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd told the Newcastle Herald in December.
"It means music fans have more access to more live music.
"It is like everybody, cost of living is something that everyone is battling with at the moment, including people in the music industry."
Hundreds had filled the street on Saturday evening to hear a packed night of music. Local restaurant Antijitos, inside the precinct, had full tables and was doing a roaring trade as fans flocked to the front.
The NSW Government has committed to funding Great Southern Nights for the next three years.
