Merewether score amazing last-ditch win in Kirra Teams Challenge

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 24 2024 - 5:29pm
Merewether Surfboard Club celebrate. Picture Supplied
Merewether Surfboard Club celebrate. Picture Supplied

Ollie Ryssenbeek came up with the winning ride in the final 10 seconds of his heat to seal a fourth Kirra Teams Challenge title for Merewether Surfboard Club on Sunday at Duranbah.

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

