Police appeal for public's help in search for two missing teens

NSW Police are seeking the public's help to locate two teens who are missing, one from the Hunter and the other from the Central Coast.
Hayley Thompson, aged 12, was last seen at a home in Narara, about 4.30pm on Friday, March 22.
When she was unable to be located officers from Brisbane Water Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Hayley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm to 175cm tall, of a thin build with long brown hair, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Nike top and grey ripped denim shorts.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from the Hunter.
Charntae Lesslie, aged 17, was last seen at Windale, on Monday, March 11.
When she didn't return home and was unable to be located, Charntae was reported missing to officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter Police Command, who commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police hold serious concerns for the welfare of both teens due to their age.
Charntae is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of solid build, approximately 170cm tall, with shoulder length black hair.
She is known to frequent the Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Cessnock and Maitland areas.
Anyone with information in relation to the two girls whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
