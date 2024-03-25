Taree man charged with multiple offences in international child abuse sting

A Taree man who allegedly used social media to procure a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity has been charged with multiple offences following an international investigation.
The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday morning at his home and taken to Taree Police Station and charged with 12 child abuse offences.
Strike Force Trawler, an ongoing investigation by Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began their investigation into the Taree man after a referral from the New Jersey State Police in the USA.
Police will allege that 39-year-old man had been using a social media platform since January to procure the 13-year-old from outside of Australia to engage in sexual activity.
The man has been charged with procure child for sexual activity outside Australia, use carriage service to solicit child abuse material, four counts of use carriage service transmit/publish/promote child abuse, two counts of use carriage service to solicit child abuse material, and three counts of possess child abuse material.
He was refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court on Tuesday.
Commander of State Crime Commands Sex Crimes Squad, detective acting superintendent, Kirsty Hales, said this arrest is an example of how international law enforcement are working together to catch alleged sex offenders.
"If you do the wrong thing to a child - whether here or overseas - we can still find you and you are still answerable to an Australian court," Hales said.
"With school holidays approaching, this arrest is also a timely reminder to parents to encourage open conversations with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers online.
"Children need to know it's never too late to talk to a trusted parent, adult or friend, and there are steps the police can take to help them - no matter how far an online relationship may have progressed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.