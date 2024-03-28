What's on in Newcastle and the Hunter Region this weekend

Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Glendale.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Easter Fun Day at the Hunter Wetlands Centre 9.30am to 1pm. A jumping castle, dip-netting, craft, a Bunny Trail, face painting, reptile encounters (bookings essential) and a sausage sizzle.
Dungog Rodeo 11am, Dungog Showground.
Mattara Easter Family Fun Day 11am, Mattara Hotel, Charlestown.
Easter Saturday Fun Day 3pm, Club Lambton. Music, a petting zoo and face painting.
The Marina Market 4pm to 9pm, Nelson Bay Foreshore.
Caves Easter Show 4pm to 8pm, Caves Coastal Bar & Bungalows. Rides, kids' activities, live music and more.
Queer & Now and Lake Mac Arts present Unfurl: a queer celebration 5pm to 9pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie. Dance and music with Annabelle Gaspar (Eora), Rydeen (Eora), Punko and Petras Near Death Experience.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Lake Cinema Boolaroo - 50th Anniversary Screening Noon and 5pm, Saturday to Monday: Singin' in the Rain. 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday to Monday: The Great Escaper.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Cessnock Weekly Markets 9am to 1pm, Cessnock Tennis Club.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets 9am, Neil Carrol Park, Nelson Bay.
The Great Lake Mac Easter Egg Hunt 9am to 11am, Museum of Art and Culture, yapang, Booragul.
Art Market 10am to 4pm, Nobbys Surf Life Saving Club.
Homegrown Markets - Lake Mac Easter Sunday Market 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Easter Funday Sunday 11am, Argenton Hotel.
Easter Sunday Family Event 11am to 2pm, Holmesville Hotel. Face painting, games, new playground launch and more.
Easter Sunday Fun Day Noon, Club Charlestown. Music, face painting and a petting zoo.
Easter Family Fun Day Noon to 7.30pm, Warners Bay Sports Club. An Easter egg hunt, petting zoo, live music and more.
Frankys Dumplings & Noodles Closing Party Live music from 2pm, Young Street, Carrington.
Wollombi Easter Market 8am to 2pm, Wollombi Cattle Yards.
A Walk With The Porters 10am and 1pm, meet at 434 King Street, Newcastle West. Stroll past Cooks Hill School, the remains of Steel Street Gasworks and rail line opposite the house, the flood-prone Cottage Creek, shops patronised by the Porters. Bookings essential by phoning 0491 622 317.
The Quokkas Saturday, 2pm to 5.30pm, Harrigan's Cameron Park.
Melvic Centre (album launch) with Euterpe, Howlin' Rats, Chinwag, Devil's Dogma Saturday, 7pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Fangz, Well?, Dreamboat Saturday, 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Wayward Kings, Wagtail, Herd Immunity (all ages) Sunday, 2.30pm, The Blackbutt Hotel.
Shacked!, Bonsai Bay, Goblet Sunday, 7pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Pinch Fest 2 ft. The 745, Dead Mall, The Darrans, Open House, Unpretty, Dead Crow, Psychoda, Low Definition, Butterknife Sunday, 3pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel.
Blunt Cactus, The Tryouts Monday, 3pm, Carrington Bowling Club.
The Glass Gallery A Glass Exhibition - Keeping Glass Alive, by Cherie Platen, Jo Payten, Leigh Jolly (106 Kilaben Bay Road, Kilaben Bay).
Straitjacket Deciduous Dream, by Patrick Maverty. Butchers Block, by Liam Power.
Newcastle Art Space Hunter Emerging Art Prize.
Fireshed Gallery Wollombi Style With Flow.
Lovett Gallery Railway Portraits, by Robert and Bruce Wheatley.
RJD Gallery Lambton Park Society of Artists Newcastle Exhibition.
Wester Gallery Ever and a Day.
Performance Arts Culture Cessnock (PACC) Gallery Parade, by Michael Bell.
Back to Back Galleries Covered.
Watt Space Gallery Stories of Light, by Wh!P Collective.
University Gallery Exquisite Cadaver.
The Lock-Up Mnemonic Vegetables, by Charlotte Haywood. Look around (it's not all roses), by Wanjun Carpenter. Saturday, Arts in the Yard, 10am to noon.
Newcastle Printmakers Workshop Industrial, Architectural and Urban Landscapes.
Museum of Art and Culture MAC yapang First Class 23. A Closer Look - Australian Society of Miniature Art. Muse: Source of Inspiration.
Multi-Arts Pavilion MAP mima Screenscapes, by Rhys Cousins. It Isn't Always, Always, by Lina Buck.
SEEN@Swansea Little Horses Exhibition.
Lighthouse Arts Newcastle Elemental.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Touching and Turning. Small Museum. Find Me In The Flowers. Settled/Unsettled. Visual Weight.
