Waratah Public School students evacuated due to 'urgent plumbing issue'

Waratah Public School was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a sewage problem.
Parents were contacted around 4.30pm and asked to collect their children from Waratah Public's Before and After School Care OSHClub.
All students at the OSHClub were moved to the front gate on Coolamin Road. It is understood the sewage problem is in the school's playground near High Street.
In a text message, parents with children at the school were told: "It has been brought to our attention by the school that there is an urgent plumbing issue that requires immediate rectification works to commence.
"It has been requested that families collect child/ren from OSHClub as soon as practical."
It is unknown if regular school on Wednesday will be affected by the sewage works.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted the NSW Department of Education and Hunter Water.
