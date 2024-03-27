Dust celebrate birthday of debut EP by sprinkling remixes and zine

BY any barometer, 2023 was a breakthrough year for Newcastle post-punk band Dust.
In March they released their ambitious debut EP et cetera, etc to widespread acclaim, which included a glowing review from UK rock music institution NME.
Then came their first European tour supporting Wollongong surf-punk duo Hockey Dad and opening slots at Sydney's Enmore Theatre for English shoe gazers, Slowdive, and at the Hodern Pavilion with 2000s post-punk legends Bloc Party and Interpol.
In between those highlights, the five-piece of Justin Teale (vocals, guitar), Kye Cherry (drums), Adam Ridgway (saxophone), Gabriel Stove (guitar, vocals) and Liam Smith (bass) continued to build their live reputation with a series of sizzling shows around Newcastle.
Fresh from a debut trip to Austin, Texas for South By South West Festival, Dust is throwing a one-year birthday celebration for et cetera, etc tonight from 7.30pm at the Creator Incubator at Hamilton North.
The evening will include the public premiere of a remixed and re-imagined versions et cetera, etc tracks completed by other Newcastle artists.
"It's basically from artists that they have been inspired by and they're looking at stepping out of the music they usually create," Dust manager Mark Bawden said.
There will also be the launch of a photograph exhibition and special zine '23 created to celebrate Dust's mighty 2023.
The exhibition and zine were compiled with the help of Newcastle artist Nikola Jokanovic.
Bawden said it was an opportunity to reflect on the success of the EP before the band focus on the release of a new single in April.
"It's all just rolling into the release of the new single, this event, and also thanking everyone and putting a few drinks on and having a good time," he said.
Dust plan to return to Europe later this year and in the meantime will continue writing new material for their second record.
