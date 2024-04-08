Newcastle harbour simulator to train next generation of tug boat masters

Construction has begun on a new tug boat simulator building in the Port of Newcastle, which will help train the next generation of Australia's tug boat pilots and masters.
Svitzer, a global leader in maritime services, is investing in state-of-the-art digital maritime simulators in support of crew training and other marine applications.
Svitzer Australia chief operating officer David Phillips said the simulators brought the company one step closer to delivering its promise of creating a training centre of excellence for its new TRAnsverse tug vessels, which will grace Newcastle's waters in 2025.
"We are excited to see construction underway for a facility that will provide the latest and most advanced maritime training and technology for pilots, tug masters, and other vessels," Mr Phillips said.
"As the country's largest private employer of Australian seafarers, we recognise the important role we play in maritime skill development and using the next generation of technology to train and upskill the next generation of seafarer.
"There will be further opportunities to connect the simulator in Newcastle with other simulators around Australia and the world, pioneering pilot and master integrated training, as well as several other training and familiarisation needs.
"This includes applications such as emergency response training and for emerging industries such as offshore wind development and beyond."
Svitzer has also made its first staffing appointment for the facility, revealing experienced tug master Ben Holder would be coming onshore to serve as training master.
The new TRAnsverse tugs hitting Newcastle harbour will be the first of their design in Australia, and the second and third deployed globally.
The company says the new tugs offer significant improvements in operational efficiency, flexibility and sustainability by improving shipping turnaround times and reducing carbon emissions.
