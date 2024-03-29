Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Giving low-paid workers a much deserved wage lift helps everyone

By David Bliss
March 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Giving low-paid workers a much deserved wage lift helps everyone
Giving low-paid workers a much deserved wage lift helps everyone

The Herald's editorial "Helping low-paid workers to help us all" (NH 27/3) astutely observes the economic and social benefits of a meaningful minimum wage increase. A real and substantial increase in the minimum wage and award wages will make a big difference for ordinary people struggling through the tail end of a cost-of-living crisis, where groceries, rent, housing and energy prices have crushed household budgets and driven more families into debt. While the federal government's redistribution of tax cuts from July 1 will make a significant difference, many retail, hospitality and other low-paid workers need much more than a tax cut to restore their standard of living, which has eroded so badly in recent years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.