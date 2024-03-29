Giving low-paid workers a much deserved wage lift helps everyone

In 2023, big business lobbyists argued for real wage cuts and adopted their customary Chicken-Little squawk, warning an excessive minimum wage increase would be "additional fuel to inflation" (the ABS monthly CPI indicator has subsided from 6.8 per cent to 3.4 per cent in the past 12 months) and risk "higher unemployment" (unemployment dropped to 3.7 per cent seasonally adjusted in February). The Fair Work Commission's Expert Wage Panel ignored these assertions and awarded a 5.75 per cent increase to minimum award wages and 8.64 per cent increase to the National Minimum Wage. This doesn't appear to have unleashed the economic maelstrom which the bosses' lobbyists predicted. If anything, economic conditions are much improved on 12 months ago. Clearly, paying minimum wage workers a fairer wage has not only been good for the workers but good for the economy.