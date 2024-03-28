Here's why your tap water might taste and smell like mud in Newcastle

The city's water supply is primarily sourced from Grahamstown Dam near Raymond Terrace, where water is pumped from the Williams River via the Seaham Weir through the Balickera Canal north of the dam and then treated at the Grahamstown Water Treatment Plant near Tomago. The plant also takes in water from the Tomago Sandbeds and can process up to 257 megalitres a day (an amount that could fill roughly 103 Olympic swimming pools).