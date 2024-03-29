Hunter contingent to race at the 142nd Stawell Gift

Coach Tim Eschebach believes Hunter athletes Jemma Pollard and Grace Hewitt are a chance of making the women's final at the historic Stawell Gift this long weekend.
Pollard, mostly a 400-metre runner, has been given an 8.75m handicap in the 120m race.
Hewitt, who won the recent Terang Gift, is off 5.5m.
The duo are among five Hunter-based athletes Eschebach has travelled with to Stawell, including Ben Esquilant, Joseph Bradshaw and Nicole Ogle.
"The main aim for the squad is to get some hard racing in 10 days [out] from Nationals," Eschebach said.
"We have seen some quality results heading into Stawell. So hopefully we can bring our best performances with us."
The three-day event kicks off on Saturday with heat racing.
The televised men's and women's 120m finals are on Monday.
