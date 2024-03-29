Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hunter contingent to race at the 142nd Stawell Gift

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 29 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Hewitt after winning the Terang Gift. Picture by Anthony Brady
Grace Hewitt after winning the Terang Gift. Picture by Anthony Brady

Coach Tim Eschebach believes Hunter athletes Jemma Pollard and Grace Hewitt are a chance of making the women's final at the historic Stawell Gift this long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.