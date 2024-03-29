Good Friday procession in symbolic solidarity for victims of Middle East war

A procession of around 50 people staged a "sombre" protest on Good Friday along Memorial Drive toward Bar Beach in solidarity with Christian Palestinians and Muslims nearing the end of Ramadan in Gaza, 175 days after the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the latest escalation in a generational conflict in the Middle East.
In a statement penned by a member of the local activism group Newcastle Mums for Palestine, Megan Clarke, organiser Ellen Al Muraibt said, "We owe it to our own children to keep talking about Palestine".
The procession came after months of similar protests staged across the city, several of which were organised by the Palestine Action Group in Newcastle, which has called for a ceasefire and for the Australian government to take a more active role in affecting the same.
At least 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and thousands more have been injured in Gaza since October 7, according to data from the Gaza Health Ministry, which calculates the death toll by accumulating data based on administrator records of wounded people occupying hospital beds and bodies arriving at morgues in hospitals in the Gaza Strip.
While the figure "may not be perfectly accurate on a minute-to-minute basis", Michael Ryan of the World Health Organisation told the Associated Press in November, the Hamas-run health ministry's data has stood up to UN scrutiny in previous wars.
"This week we have seen Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon finally, after six months, say that the war on Gaza must stop and that 32,000 dead Palestinians is too many," Ms Muraibt said in the Newcastle statement before going on to demand an end to "diplomatic ties" with Israel, as well as "imposing sanctions" on the state.
Participants carried placards that read "Remember, Jesus was Palestinian", and others carried photos of two Christian women who were shot by Israeli snipers in December last year after the mother and daughter had taken refuge in the Holy Church in Gaza.
"I think it's important they know that peace was and still is possible," Ms Muraibt said.
Gaza is populated by around two million people and is ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, who came to power in 2006. Hamas has been designated a terrorist group by the UK and several other countries and is committed to the destruction of Israel.
The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said more than 1500 Australians have left Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories since the violence erupted again last year. The latest bout of violence has displaced more than 1.4 million people, and access to water and humanitarian supplies in Gaza and the Occupied Territories is extremely limited.
The Palestine Action Group Newcastle has staged a number of similar protests, including one in January, since the conflict began in October.
