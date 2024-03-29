Unlicensed teen driver faces string of charges over alleged luxury car theft and dramatic chase

A pair of teenagers face a string of charges after allegedly leading police on a series of chases through the suburbs of Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens in a pair of stolen luxury cars.
Police had already charged a 17-year-old on Thursday, March 28, and recovered an Audi A5, which had been taken from a home at Valentine, before officers arrested two other 16-year-olds after a dramatic overnight chase that involved deploying road spikes and required support from a police helicopter to track down one of the teens who had fled into the bush.
Police say the second allegedly stolen car - a Porsche Cayenne - was seen around 11.30pm Friday on Main Road at Glendale, but a chase was quickly abandoned due to safety concerns.
PolAir kept an eye on the car, valued in excess of $130,000, as it travelled through the streets of Newcastle before officers on the ground laid out road spikes on Main Road to deflate two of the vehicle's tyres.
Police gave chase for a second time before the Porsche came to a stop on Portland Drive at Cameron Park.
The passenger, a 16-year-old boy who had never held a license, was arrested with the assistance of PolAir after fleeing into nearby bushland.
The driver, similarly aged 16, was also arrested, and was taken to Waratah Police Station where they were slapped with a string of dangerous driving and theft charges, as well as a breach of bail, according to police notes.
The passenger also faces a charge relating to the alleged car theft.
They were both refused bail to appear at Parramatta Children's Court on Saturday, March 30.
