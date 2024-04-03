Hunter runner aiming high after state victory

TOM March admits "the Olympics or Commonwealth Games or World Championships" is his ultimate goal.
Like most track and field athletes, the Swansea runner would love to reach one of the showpiece events.
March won the men's 1500m at last month's NSW Open Championships, and is now aiming to make the final at the Australian Athletics Championships, which begin on April 11 in Adelaide.
At the NSW titles in Sydney, March (3:48.28) came from behind to claim victory in a race where the top-four competitors were separated by just 0.58 seconds.
As he is only 20, he also claimed the under-23s title.
It was a win years in the making in terms of training, but at a distance he only really started focusing on after finishing third at the ACT Championships in January.
March has twice ran fifth in the 800m at nationals previously, but this will be the first year he has contested the 1500m.
"It's always been in my line of sight, because if you want to be a fast 1500m runner you have to have that base 800m speed," he said.
"So having that in my arsenal is very nice.
"But after running a poor race in the 800m and backing up with a 1500m the following day, and having a good run in that, it was a nice moment to make the switch."
Born and raised in Newcastle, March has been running since he was nine but became truly dedicated at 15.
He juggles twice-a-day training with sports science studies at the University of Newcastle and part-time work at Cook Hill's Pure Performance shoe store.
March recently switched from Wollongong club Kembla Joggers to Sydney-based Run Crew, but he trains locally around the Swansea area, mostly with fellow Lake Macquarie middle-distance runner Luke Young.
In 2022, March was named Lake Mac Young Sports Star of the Year.
"I'm targeting nationals for the moment and looking at racing in the final there," he said of his aspirations.
"My goal would obviously be to make it as far as I can, whether that be the Olympics or Commonwealth Games or World Championships.
"But just as long as I've tried my best and pushed as far as I can go.
"That's the important goal.
"But I have made a deal with myself [that] I will never quit until I've broken a four-minute mile. My equivalent from 1500m is currently at 4:04, so a cheeky four seconds. A second a lap."
A fortnight prior to the NSW titles, March clocked a personal-best 1500m time of 3:46.27 at a Bankstown meet competing against 2022 world champion Jake Wightman and top-ranked Australian Cameron Myers, who qualified for nationals with a time of 3:33.30
"I'd like to have them in my sight over the next three to four years," March said.
"It definitely shows me the work I need to put in to be up with those guys, but it is a nice incentive to keep pushing and work towards my goals of racing against them."
