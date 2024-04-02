Meet the next three generations of Tom Jones fans

"I used to like how he can go to that kind of (ballad) to something a bit more rockin'," Connie said, whose career was spent for a time as an elevator operator at the old David Jones outlet in Hunter Street before she moved into the office. She remembers dragging her co-workers (some who went willingly, others who went, as her son describes with a grin, "kicking and screaming") to Jones' concerts in Newcastle and Sydney over the years.