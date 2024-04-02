Balcony fire in Hunter Street apartment building

A fire that broke out around a barbecue on the second floor of a Hunter Street apartment building Tuesday afternoon resulted in a short delay for the city's light rail and a brief road closure near Worth Place, but firefighters say no one was injured.
Emergency services arrived on the scene around nine minutes after a Triple-Zero call reported a fire on a balcony in the Cityscape building at 522 Hunter Street. The light rail was briefly stopped, and police on the scene helped stop eastbound traffic as firefighters got access to the balcony and quickly dealt with the fire.
A brigade spokesman said that aside from some burned furniture, the building or neighbouring apartments had no structural damage, and no one was injured. The source said firefighters extinguished the fire using a carbon dioxide extinguisher.
The cause of the fire had not been included in firefighters' notes from the scene, but it appeared that it had sprung up around a small barbecue. The spokesman said firefighters checked the gas bottle and made sure the scene was safe before they departed about 4.50pm
