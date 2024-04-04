Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Ben Lee focused on fostering micro community with Weirder Together

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
April 4 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Lee is playing his first gig of the year at Dashville. Picture supplied
Ben Lee is playing his first gig of the year at Dashville. Picture supplied

ONCE upon a time Ben Lee chased mainstream success and dreamed of having his songs playing on Triple M as he walked into an ice cream shop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.