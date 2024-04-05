Interest grows in Sportsman's Lunch and Calcutta in Newcastle

Legends of three sports will be special guests at the Ladbrokes 715 Sportsman's Lunch and Calcutta leading up to the world's richest distance event. Jockey Jim Cassidy, winner of more than 100 Group 1 races, Newcastle Knights' favourite son Paul Harragon, and champion cricketer Mark Waugh have been locked in for what will be a special afternoon in Newcastle on May 2, the day before the $500,000 Ladbrokes 715. This will be the first time an official Calcutta has been held in conjunction with a NSW greyhound feature race, and interest in the event is already growing. Now, in its third year, the Ladbrokes 715 has become a target for trainers with greyhounds who are stayers, as well as those who may be able to step up and handle the long trip. Jack Smith won the inaugural 715 in 2022 with Miss Ezmae, and he will have one of the favourites this year in last year's NSW Greyhound of the Year Palawa King. Full details of the Sportsman's Lunch and Calcutta can be found via tickets-thedogs.com.au.