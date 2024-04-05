Interest grows in Sportsman's Lunch and Calcutta in Newcastle

Legends of three sports will be special guests at the Ladbrokes 715 Sportsman's Lunch and Calcutta leading up to the world's richest distance event. Jockey Jim Cassidy, winner of more than 100 Group 1 races, Newcastle Knights' favourite son Paul Harragon, and champion cricketer Mark Waugh have been locked in for what will be a special afternoon in Newcastle on May 2, the day before the $500,000 Ladbrokes 715. This will be the first time an official Calcutta has been held in conjunction with a NSW greyhound feature race, and interest in the event is already growing. Now, in its third year, the Ladbrokes 715 has become a target for trainers with greyhounds who are stayers, as well as those who may be able to step up and handle the long trip. Jack Smith won the inaugural 715 in 2022 with Miss Ezmae, and he will have one of the favourites this year in last year's NSW Greyhound of the Year Palawa King. Full details of the Sportsman's Lunch and Calcutta can be found via tickets-thedogs.com.au.
Mark Waugh scored a century on 38 occasions for Australia during his Test and One-Day career, and on Sunday, March 31, at Richmond, Fat Pizza did the same. The greyhound, named after the comedy from the early 2000s, had his 100th race start that day. Unfortunately, it didn't result in a win, and Fat Pizza remains a maiden, still looking for that elusive first win.
Trained by Nick Kilmer, Fat Pizza has come close many times, finishing second on 16 occasions and third another 24 times. But he just can't get across the line before his rivals. The dog has gained a cult following, and the Richmond club were hopeful that Easter Sunday would be the day, naming his race the Fat Pizza Easter Miracle Maiden. Sadly, it wasn't to be, but that won't stop Nick or Fat Pizza. As Nick says, the dog just loves racing and going to the races, and hopefully, his day will come soon.
Congratulations to local trainer Jess Fothergill and her promising greyhound Agent Chevrolet, who not only extended his superb racing record to 16 wins from 31 starts but also claimed the Wagga 320m track record with a brilliant all-the-way win at the track on April 1. Agent Chevrolet had jointly held the previous record with the speedy Talakai at 17.94s.
GRNSW chairman Adam Casselden and chief executive officer Rob Macaulay began their consultation tour of regional NSW in Grafton on March 24, with a large crowd attending and discussing several pertinent matters.
The tour will see the pair crisscrossing NSW to engage with participants and stakeholders around all facets of the sport and its future. The consultation tour will head to Goulburn on April 19, then Richmond on May 5, with details of other similar events around NSW to be released shortly.
