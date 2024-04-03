Extra jail time for criminals who 'post and boast' their crimes under state's plan

Thieves who break into homes or steal cars and post about involvement online could face an extra two years in prison under a $26 million state reform package that has promised a raft of changes to improve public safety.
Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens-Hunter and Hunter Valley police districts will host a series of community forums as part of the state's plan, targeted at connecting vulnerable young people to government services where they can find support, Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley - who also holds the police and counter-terrorism portfolio - said in a statement on Thursday.
The $26.2 million plan will see just shy of $13 million spent on crime prevention in regional areas of the state and reforms to state laws that deal with bail and crime.
A reform targeted at so-called 'posting and boasting' would impose an extra penalty of two years' imprisonment for people who commit motor vehicle theft or break-and-enter offences and share material to advertise their involvement in this criminal behaviour, the statement said.
Similarly, amendments to the Bail Act 2013 will include a temporary additional bail test for young people between 14 and 18 who are charged with committing certain serious break-and-enter offences or motor vehicle theft offences while on bail for the same offences.
The provision will be the subject of a statutory review that will take place two years after it begins.
In the Hunter region, police officers will join representatives from the various education, health, communities and justice departments to hold monthly forums to "identify vulnerable youth who are at risk of offending or victimisation of crime."
The Hunter forums, which account for four of the total nine areas where the state plans to host them, are said to "develop strategies with tangible outcomes to ensure young people are referred to the right services and receive the support they need to have the best shot at life".
"We are already taking steps to increase the number of police officers in NSW and that includes the Hunter. I have seen firsthand the incredible, tireless work our police officers do, and we're backing them to make a difference," Ms Catley said.
"The new Youth Action Meetings in the Hunter are about everyone working together to make sure vulnerable kids have access to the right support."
The Hunter's Labor MPs at Port Stephens, Charlestown, Maitland, Cessnock, and Independent Greg Piper at Lake Macquarie universally supported the state's plan.
Broader regional crime prevention activities include the expansion of the Safe Aboriginal Youth Patrol Program to an additional five Closing the Gap priority locations, intended to reduce the risk of young Aboriginal people being victims of or involved in crime. Ms Catley's statement said that the locations will be determined in consultation with communities.
The plan follows the state's landmark study last year, paying student police officers at the Goulburn Police Academy a salary of almost $31,000 over the 16-week training period, including superannuation and award-based allowances.
