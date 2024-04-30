Nuclear power play: Nats say Hunter is open for business

More than half of Hunter residents who were surveyed in a National Party poll said they supported nuclear power, with a significant number indicating they believed a nuclear power station should be built in the Upper Hunter.
The questions, which were included as part of a broader survey of voter intentions, were asked in the seats of Paterson, Hunter, Shortland and Newcastle in late March.
An average of 53.5 per cent of the 568 people surveyed endorsed the use of nuclear power in Australia. Thirty per cent said they didn't, and 16 per cent said they were unsure.
The figure compared to a Newspoll survey conducted in February that found 55 per cent of Australian voters supported the idea of small modular nuclear reactors as a replacement technology for coal-fired power.
Asked whether they supported the construction of a nuclear power station in the Upper Hunter, 47.48 per cent of the 596 people who responded said yes, 39.6 per cent said no and 12.9 per cent were unsure.
The strongest endorsement for nuclear power was in the seat of Shortland (63.3 per cent) and lowest in the seat of Newcastle (46.8 per cent).
Support for the construction of a nuclear power station in the Upper Hunter was strongest in the seat of Hunter (50.2 per cent) and lowest in the seat of Newcastle (37.8 per cent).
The Upper Hunter is one of six sites around Australia that the Coalition has identified as suitable for a nuclear power plant.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is expected to provide more details about the Coalition's plan for a nuclear power energy transition next month.
Hunter-based National Party Senator Ross Cadell said the results showed the Hunter community was open to having a discussion about nuclear energy.
"This just checks that it's worthwhile having a discussion about it," he said.
"It lets us know that we have got to sell the benefits and be honest about the threats. It means a conversation and consultation have to take place before we can go further."
If, at the end of the day, it doesn't work, that's fine."
Speaking in Port Stephens earlier this month, National Party leader David Littleproud said AGL's refusal to participate in the Coalition's nuclear plan would not be a problem.
He said there were other unnamed locations close by that would allow a nuclear plant to access existing transmission infrastructure.
Senator Cadell said while voters were not asked about offshore wind in the recent National Party survey, they may be in future surveys.
"We know what people think about that based on what people have been saying to us. We know it is fundamentally the wrong policy," he said.
"This (nuclear energy) is a policy of the Liberals and Nationals and we don't want to impose it on people who are not open minded about it."
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said he was extremely sceptical about the National Party polling results.
"Given their track record of completely bullshitting residents of the Hunter, you'll forgive me if I approach the Nationals' so-called 'polling' with a fair bit of scepticism," he said.
"Every day that I am out and about talking to residents in the Hunter electorate, someone raises their opposition to having a nuclear power station built anywhere near them.
"I've received a tonne of correspondence and literally not one bit for it.
"Voters in my patch are sick to death of hearing about what might be and what they might do. It's time for the Coalition to be honest with the people in the Hunter about their energy plans.
"It's now been 23 months since the election, and the Coalition have still not announced any energy policy and already their plan to build risky reactors has fallen behind schedule.
"There are no details, no costings, no locations, and no plan, other than to say they are building nuclear reactors."
