Heavy rain predicted to lash down on Hunter, flood warnings in place

PULL out those gumboots and brace for wet conditions with heavy rainfall expected to hit the Hunter, ending the first week of April.
The Bureau of Meteorology warned of a coastal trough developing on the Mid North Coast on Thursday which is predicted to shift to the Hunter by Friday.
"It's forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low pressure system between tomorrow and Saturday and will move towards Southern parts of the state by early Sunday," the bureau's community engagement officer Brooke Pagel said.
Areas of Lismore and Byron Bay had seen between 50 and 80 millimetres within the last 24 hours on Thursday morning. Newcastle was predicted to receive 25mm.
"We are expecting that rain to set in today and ramp up overnight, while in the Hunter Valley we're expecting that 25 millimetres from Newcastle down to Gosford, inland to Scone, Mudgee and Tamworth," Ms Pagel said.
"It's a large part of New South Wales that's going to cop this rainfall and tomorrow it will really ramp up."
Widespread totals of between 50 and 100mm are forecast for Friday and Ms Pagel said if severe storms do develop, there's a potential to see up to 150 millimetres over that 24-hour period.
The rainfall may cause minor to moderate flooding in parts of the Hunter with flood watch warnings now in place for Singleton, Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River.
"Those catchment areas are very wet at the moment. These will be updated throughout the day and tomorrow, we're really keeping an eye on the Lower Hunter River," Ms Pagel said.
She said there is a marine gale force wind warning for the Hunter Coast with hazardous surf conditions, and a sheep graziers warning for the Hunter Valley.
"It's going to be really windy on the coast with gusts of up to 60 and 75 kilometres per hour. We don't expect to see many boaters or rock fishing out there, it's going to be very bumpy," she said.
The rainy conditions didn't put a dampen the efforts for one of the biggest fishing hauls of the year - the east coast mullet run.
It was a surprise for Port Stephens' fisherman Greg Tarrant and his crew, bagging a big haul of salmon and tailor at Stockton Beach on Thursday morning along with some iconic mullet.
The significant rainfall forecast has put a rain check on this weekend's Maitland and Lake Macquarie Cinema under the Stars event which was due to take place on Friday in Maitland and Saturday in Lake Macquarie.
"With the days getting shorter and the evenings getting cooler, we are instead planning a special spring edition of Cinema Under the Stars in Maitland and Lake Macquarie, more details to come," an event spokesperson said.
While still wet and cloudy, conditions are expected to ease by Saturday with between 25 and 50mm of rain and on Sunday it will "completely break off", Ms Pagel said.
"On Sunday it completely breaks off and runs itself down and we're looking at just cloudy conditions, maybe shower or two, zero to one millimetres," she said.
A high pressure system is expected to dominate and help push the rain system out of the way, she said.
The NSW SES advises residents to stay informed by monitoring flood warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.