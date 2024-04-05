'Refreshed' Newcastle Northstars primed for 2024 campaign

Newcastle coach Kevin Noble hopes a "refreshed" line-up can prove the difference in 2024 as the Northstars begin their Australian Ice Hockey League campaign with a sold-out opener at home on Saturday.
After two trial games last month, the Northstars take on Canberra Brave in their first league game at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium in Warners Bay from 5pm.
The home side, whilst maintaining the core of their group, have had multiple player departures and arrivals after last season, which ended with a loss in the opening week of the playoffs.
Noble, back for his second season as head coach, said the club had made changes as they strive to progress further in 2024.
"Last year's ending for us was anti-climatic and not where we wanted to be," he said. "To start this season, we've had a renewed and reinvigorated focus and ... excitement to be back.
"There's a lot of unfinished business for some guys that were disappointed with their past season, and how it ended. As a staff, our focus has been building the roster to fill some holes that I thought we had last year that prevented us from getting over the hump."
The Northstars will have two new imports in Aiden Wagner and Matt Desautels for the early part of their campaign before they depart to play in overseas leagues. They are expected to be replaced with other imports.
They've also added the likes of AIHL players Drew Robson (Perth) and Jayden Ryan (Central Coast).
The additions cover the departures of long-time players John Kennedy Jr and Zane Jones, who have both joined Perth this season.
The Northstars are also set to be without injured duo Tim Stranger and Pat Ward for much of the campaign.
"A lot of our focus player-wise, bringing guys in, was making the back-end better," Noble said.
"With that, sadly we weren't able to bring back some guys that in the past had been really big parts of the club and certainly will be missed. Sometimes, as a club, you have to make some hard decisions."
The Northstars were twice beaten by Central Coast in trials, losing 8-3 at home before a tight 3-2 loss at Erina.
Skipper Liam Manwarring said on both occasions the team had been "short-staffed" and he was confident they were well placed heading into a season where the competition will be "the strongest it has been."
"Last year really hurt us," he said. "We've done a lot reflection and work. It's been the best off-season we've ever had, I believe, due to some off-ice and team-building stuff. We've really focused on coming together."
French-Canadian Francis Drolet joins Pat Naidn as an assistant captain in 2024.
